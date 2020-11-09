The UK is banning travel from Denmark amid fears of a new strain of COVID-19

Britain has banned visitors from Denmark after urgent warnings that A. A mutated strain of coronavirus Associated with mink insects may risk the success of impending vaccinations.

“Visitors arriving in the UK from Denmark will not be permitted to enter the UK,” British Transport Secretary Grant Shaps, Advertise on Twitter Late Friday, days after Denmark announced it would do so Slaughtered 17 million mink To try to eliminate the new strain of infection.

“The decision to move quickly comes after the release of more information from the health authorities in Denmark, according to which the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread widely in mink farms, with the spread of a different strain of the virus to some local communities, She said the UK government on its website.

Britons returning from Denmark, as well as anyone who has traveled from there in the past two weeks, will also need to be isolated.

Denmark has reported 214 human cases of Covid-19 linked to mink, and some of them appear to carry a new strain called the “Group 5 variant”, According to the Sunday Times of London.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned, according to the British newspaper, that “the mutated virus carries a risk that a future vaccine will not work as it should.”

“The worst-case scenario is the emergence of a new pandemic that starts again, this time from Denmark,” Carrie Molback, a leading epidemiologist at the Danish State Serum Institute for Infectious Diseases, told the newspaper.

“There is a risk that this mutated virus will be so different from others that we have to put new things in the vaccine, and thus [the mutation] He’s going to criticize us all over the world back to the start, “ex-Molback said He told the Guardian.