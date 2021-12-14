Stunning Netflix debut of Jolyne’s adventure

David Production is back with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, also thanks to an exclusive collaboration with Netflix, proved extraordinary, bringing Jolyne Kujo’s adventure to the top 10 platform in the world between November 29 and December 5, 2021.

out of order Stone Ocean is actually the 8th most watched non-English series respective week. Another note of merit is that it represents the only animated production upstream, and given that the first twelve episodes were released on December 1, 2021, within four days, the amount was The total number of hours watched globally is 13.98 million.

This is a great result, especially if you analyze it with reference to the other series on the list, all of which have episodes and episodes of longer duration. clearly Jolyne’s adventure to bring her father Jotaro back to life will continue with other episodesAnd although there is no news regarding the next sequel, it is possible that we will see Stone Ocean again in the next rating. What do you think of the anime? Did you like the first stage? Let us know in the comments.

In conclusion, remember that Julien’s voice actress spoke about the affection of the fans, and we leave you to discover the origins of the protagonist, narrated by Hirohiko Araki.