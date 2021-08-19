Spanish village shakes up after tourists’ complaints: ‘If you can’t handle country life, you may not be in the right place’ | strange

The rural Spanish village of Ribadesella has received some complaints from tourists, including the braying of donkeys and the crowing of roosters. The village decided to bite the bullet and hand out a poster that read: “If you can’t handle country life, you may not be in the right place.”











The northern Spanish village of Ribadesella has received some remarkable complaints in recent weeks from tourists who have come from Spanish cities to the countryside in pursuit of peace. Some called to complain of the braying of donkeys, others of roaming cows. “A woman called city officials four times to ask them to do something about the rooster’s crowing that was waking her up,” said Ramon Canal, the village mayor.

Officials got to work, but not in the way the complainants had hoped. Following the example of a French village two years ago, the city council designed a poster warning tourists that “the countryside may not be the place for them” if they are unhappy with the conditions.

Poster distributed by the Council of the Spanish village of Ribadesella © Twitter / Ribadesella City Council



“Here we have church bells that ring regularly, roosters that crow early in the morning and herds of cattle that live nearby and sometimes even cowbells that make noise as well,” the poster reads. Through the campaign, the village wants to bridge the gap between city and country life. “One has to realize that the milk does not come in cardboard boxes, it comes from cows, and you have to feed and maintain them,” the mayor said.

In addition to being a warning, the poster is also an invitation to anyone who loves country life. “On the other hand, if you’re a franchisee who can afford all this: Enjoy Ribadesella!”



