Maduro: The revolution has honored indigenous peoples

In the context of commemorating the 529th anniversary of the indigenous resistance, the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro, received this Tuesday in Miraflores the indigenous people who marched to commemorate the Day of Heroic Resistance.

During this event, he received 37 indigenous peoples of the country who continue to actively resist their historical struggle and affirmed that the Miraflores Palace belongs to the people of Venezuela and the indigenous peoples. “Today we celebrate the fight against colonialism and defend the dignity of our peoples,” the head of state said.

“The revolution has honored the peoples, and Venezuela has an Indian people who highlight the commitment to the homeland,” he said, while remembering that October 12 was celebrated on Columbus Day, referring to the killers and initiators of the world, forgetting that they were killers who came to break the peace of the indigenous peoples in America “.

He stressed that in Europe a debate was activated to recognize the genocide under the pretext of colonialism that a fascist current had re-emerged to attack humble peoples.

He asked the King of Spain to apologize to America for the genocide against our indigenous peoples, “Sooner rather than later, Spain will have to realize that there have been 300 years of crimes against our indigenous peoples. A barbaric colonial phase.”

He announced that Venezuela would propose to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) the establishment of a truth commission that would establish the historical truth of three hundred years of European colonization in the American lands.

“It is an insult to all of America that the King of Spain still celebrates October 12 as the supposed Day of Civilization, and that is why we join the voices that have been raised asking the King of Spain to apologize to America for the genocide that has been committed. in these lands.

Likewise, he instructed the Minister of Popular Power for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, to set up a truth commission with historians in order to reconstruct the entire history of what colonialism was like. “We must conscientiously and properly advance before the new empires of the North,” Maduro said.

He called for the promotion of education, work, land, production and literacy among indigenous communities.