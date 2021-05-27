Spain, Italy, Greece and France will not present the Green List in the next update

It seems unlikely that Spain, Greece, Italy and France will be on the “green list” for UK travel in the upcoming update, although the Minister of Justice said the government is “very interested in seeing as many countries as possible”. the list.

“This means more vacation opportunities and easier transportation that make vacations a very enjoyable experience, so we will continue, as we see in the guide, to add countries,” said Robert Buckland. Sky News.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government took a different approach: The four health officials in the UK said the green list should be the exception rather than the rule, with only countries being added to the green list. Explain only when there are very good reasons to do so. .

The green list of countries from which travelers do not face any quarantine upon return to the UK is currently limited to only 12 destinations.

Boris Johnson said that “several” countries could participate in the first overhaul of the traffic light system scheduled for the first week of June, according to reports. The Telegraph.

Recommended

He is alleged to have made the remarks at a Conservative Party committee meeting in 1922, indicating that the “impending mistakes” marked almost in green were likely to stop this time.

Competitors are Malta, Finland, Grenada, Cayman Islands, Fiji, British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turks, Caicos and Anguilla.

But most tourist areas in Europe – Croatia, Spain, Italy, France and Greece – are unlikely to switch from orange to green in the next cabinet reshuffle.

The Ministry of Transport has yet to follow the “isolationist approach” that characterizes, for example, the Canary Islands and Spain, although infection rates were much lower in the past.

Buckland said he believed a “significant portion” of the public could be trusted to isolate themselves after a state visit to the Orange List.

He told ITV Hello, Great Britain: “I think a lot of people can count on them to do the right thing when they come back and isolate themselves.”

But he added, “I think we should repeat these messages: Green is easy, have fun. Amber is not.”

International leisure travel became legal again on 17 May in Great Britain with the road marking system.

Countries are classified as green, orange, or red based on their levels of risk and different severity restrictions are imposed accordingly.

While it is no longer illegal to travel abroad on vacation, the government has stressed that the destinations listed in green should only be visited for entertainment purposes.

During the PMQ sessions on May 19, Boris Johnson said: “It is very clear that you should only go to the“ orange list ”country under some extreme circumstances, such as the serious illness of a family member.

On the other hand, Transportation Secretary Grant Shaps described the Red List countries as “those that should only be visited in extreme circumstances.”

This has caused some confusion among travelers to the UK, with many wondering why the countries are not divided into just red or green.