Foreign Minister Di Maio visits the Financial Guard General Command (Wednesday, May 26, 2021) Rome, May 26, 2021 minister From Business Foreigner to May Visiting This morning Command General Dependent guard From finance – The minister From Business Foreigner e Dependent International cooperation, dear Luigi D. May, I did Visiting This morning on Command General Dependent guard From financeCommander to welcome him General, General CA Giuseppe Zafarana, AL Read periodically daily

Advertising





Stefano Fasina : Solidarity with Minister AndreaOrlandosp under corporate attack by large corporations and @ LegaSalvini who … – Vitoriosgarbe : On Twitter, “Luigino”, in addition to reminding us (unfortunately) that he is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, he says that he is “responsible … – Vitoriosgarbe : No minister like Di Maio has done much to eradicate poverty. From foreigners. – Zork 9 : RTGaviniGiovanni: tagesschau tagesschau: Presidential elections in Syria are just the mantle of democracy for the ruler of Assad. L … – John Geober 1 : censor_ We got to the bottom when the host was elected and started digging when the div… –







minister

Follow updates and watch the latest videos at: minister





