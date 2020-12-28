Social pay. China revitalizes it, the US talks about it, and only Europe thinks about dismantling it – the cicada and the ant

Did you understand? China does not want to end up like the United States and is focusing on social class wages and tax cuts on middle and low income. From an article dated December 24th by Li Yang in the China Daily. Bridging the growing income gap is critical to a prosperous nation The Central Economic Work Conference that concluded on Friday called for boosting employment, improving the social safety net, improving income distribution, expanding the size of the middle-income group and boosting shared prosperity.

Due to the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic, the pace of recovery in demand is much slower than supply. Total retail sales of consumer goods have not yet reached the levels of the same period last year.

It is natural for the central authorities to insist on an increase in domestic demand, which dominates many major economic sectors.

Production and investment have long been a priority for the country and are effective engines of growth, but reform of the income distribution system remains lagging behind. If not addressed now, it will directly reduce the sustainability of long-term economic growth, as the rise in people’s income and consumption slows, and issues of excess energy and debt become more important.

Figures from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences show that nearly half of the population’s spending on leisure and entertainment activities last year was less than 1,000 yuan ($ 153) per person, reflecting the limited purchasing power of households.

The fact that the income gap in the United States has led to a number of economic and social problems should remind Chinese policymakers of the need to bridge the widening income gap in the country.

The country needs to continually increase its contribution to public services and increase coverage of education, medical care, nursing care for the elderly, and government subsidized housing. It should give full way to taxes to effectively adjust the distribution of national wealth.

The more sources of income the rich have, the greater their chance of evading taxes. Little wonder the tax burden is higher for middle-income earners than for billionaires.