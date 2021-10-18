Release date, trailer, plot and cast

The second season of Gentefied, the American television series that tells the story of the Morales family and their American dream, arrives on Netflix. Let’s find out together about the release date, plot and crew.

the following November 10 will appear for the first time Netflix The the second season from Gentified, an American television series created by Marvin Limos NS Linda Yvette Chavez. Gentefied tells a story Three cousins ​​of Mexican descent And their struggle to chase American dream, even if that same dream threatens the things they hold dear: the neighborhood they live in, their immigrant grandfather, and the family’s taco shop. below is tractor the second season.

Gentfield 2: The Plot

The second season will begin with the events of the first season finale Eric Morales NS Linda had become parents Little dolphinaBut Eric knows he’s his Grandpa pops He disappeared from the festivities while he was in the hospital because he was Arrested.

We will find him again Free while organizing, armedTo stay in the US with the help of her social media fans and her lawyer Melina Bargan. But will it be enough?

cast

The main characters and their artists are:

Casemiro “Bob” Morales , with interpretation Joaquin Cosio She is the widow of the owner of Mama Fina.

, with interpretation She is the widow of the owner of Mama Fina. Eric Morales , with interpretation JJ Syria , a grandson of Bob:

, with interpretation , a grandson of Bob: Anna Morales , played before Carrie Martin She is the artist of Bob’s granddaughters.

, played before She is the artist of Bob’s granddaughters. Chris Morales, with interpretation Carlos Santos, is a chef and grandson of Bob.

Also Read: Lucifer 5, Part Two: Release Date and Programming

Among the secondary characters we find:

Yésica Castillo , played before Julissa Calderon She is Anna’s friend and a local activist.

, played before She is Anna’s friend and a local activist. Javier , with interpretation Jaime Alvarez’s photo He is a local musician.

, with interpretation He is a local musician. head of austin , with interpretation Greg Ellis , is the head of Chris in “Mangia”;

, with interpretation , is the head of Chris in “Mangia”; Lydia Solis , played before Annie Gonzalez , is Eric’s pregnant girlfriend;

, played before , is Eric’s pregnant girlfriend; Nelly Morales , played before Bianca Melgar She is Anna’s sister and another of Bob’s nieces

, played before She is Anna’s sister and another of Bob’s nieces Beatrice Morales , played before Laura Batalano She is the mother of Anna and Nelly, and she is a seamstress

, played before She is the mother of Anna and Nelly, and she is a seamstress Pancho Solis, with interpretation Raphael SieglerHe is Lydia’s father.

Among the new entries for season two: