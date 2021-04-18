Sisi. The Netflix series promises to make us forget Bridgerton

After the huge success of Bridgerton e the crown It looks like it’s pretty clear by now that the TV series about Kings is beloved (and not quite a bit), so then Netflix saw fit to strike while the iron was hot, as he began creating a fairy tale dedicated to the most famous and beloved empress of all time: Sissi. The empress (This is the title of the series) It will consist of six episodes and will relive Sisi’s first months in the Vienna court, narrating her ordeal due to the strict dictations of the court and her intolerance of the role of the empress. Sisi’s charm here is her desire to be considered on an equal footing with others when she can “dominate the world,” and her preference for walks in the fresh air over big balls or walks in the woods over dinner parties.

As for the actors of the series, the main roles were assigned to Philip Froissant and Devrim Lingnau, Who would replace Emperor Franz and Elizabeth of Bavaria, who were later famous throughout the world with the surname Sisi. A character who also led to success thanks to the movie trilogy (made 1854 and 1898) with Romy Schneider as the sweet but unfortunate Empress of Austria, a beautiful rebellious woman with an open mind to the point that she is “too advanced” for her time.Which often resulted in her not being understood even by her husband, Franz.

In addition to narrating the life of a woman who decided to conflict with everything and everyone by saying no to the strict rules of the nineteenth century and judicial life, at The empress The king’s less elegant and more humane side will also be shown, addressing issues such as depression and anorexia, two problems that have long plagued Sisi’s existence and highlight the dark truth that sometimes lurks behind a fairy tale. (This happened somewhat to Harry and Meghan Markle who, once leaving the royal family, shot the beans by revealing “court flaws”). take photo The empress It should start by spring while the broadcast is announced on Netflix (if the pandemic permits) at the beginning of 2022. Well, the timing seems more than reasonable, at this point, we’ll just have to wait to understand if The series about Empress El-Sisi will be able to impress us Bridgerton. Would Franz manage the arduous task of making us forget Simon Bassett?

