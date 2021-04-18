Wiltek Biopower He recently started a biogas plant near Turku in southwestern Finland. This area is characterized by livestock farms, so the 250 kW plant is completely working on liquid fertilizer. In this project, the German plant building company cooperates with its former Finnish partner Doranova.

The orientation of environmental policy in the Scandinavian country is increasingly dependent on sustainable nutrient recycling. In particular, agriculture plays a strategically important role in areas with extensive livestock farming. While compost and mud are seen in other parts of the world as waste, fins depend on the benefits of so-called black gold. Fertilizing with this organic matter improves soil structure and increases soil carbon storage. Additionally, the biogas process provides climate neutral energy and ensures better fertilizer plant availability.

Both the agricultural structure and the Finnish pig site represent an ideal environment for a new anaerobic digestion project. Currently, three feedlots are being built in addition to the existing pig production sites. In this way, about 40,000 tons of pig manure are available as an input material for the digestion of stainless steel, which has a capacity of 4,903 m3. No other substrates will be used.

The heat generated by the 250 kW CHP unit is used to preheat the slurry, which is first stored in the upstream sludge pit. To reduce heat loss in harsh Finnish winters, Weltec installed the lining of the digester with an extra-thick insulating layer. This will lead to a more efficient digestion process.

The fully automated biogas plant operation culminates in the separation of the digesters. By compressing nutrients, portability increases and this helps balance any regional surplus of nutrients and reduces the entry of these nutrients into the Baltic Sea and other water bodies. “In 2013, we were awarded the ‘Baltic Manure Handling Award’ in Helsinki in recognition of our biogas technology for reducing the accumulation of nutrients near water, ” Hajo SherholdWeltec’s Sales Director adds: “We emphasize individual engineering and high technical standards. This is something our customers in 25 countries greatly appreciate. “

With the help of biogas technologies from experienced manufacturers such as Weltec Biopower, Finland is confident of reaching its recycling goal. By 2025, 50 percent of the approximately 17.3 million tons of animal manure will be treated. In addition to energy production, this will cover more than three-quarters of the phosphorous needed for arable agriculture.

“Effective nutrient recycling effectively prevents nutrient fortification in the water system and eliminates the need for elaborately produced synthetic fertilizers,” he says. Miku Salste, Head of the Biogas division of Duranova. According to Celeste, the use of nutrients from black gold represents an essential step towards improving all water systems in the country. In addition to protecting water, green energy production will also ensure climate protection.



