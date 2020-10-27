Silverado fire in Irvine forces thousands of California residents to evacuate

“When I woke up this morning, I smelled smoke,” said Mrs. Stephenson. “It was scary. I’ve lived in Irvine for four years since my husband’s death, and I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the new fires. On Monday, Southern California Edison submitted his second report on wildfires this year to state regulators, stating that his equipment may have caused the Silverado fire. Last month, the utilities submitted a report saying their equipment was part of an investigation into the cause of the Bobcat fire, which burned more than 115,000 acres near Pasadena.

Silverado Fire is the latest in a season that has uprooted thousands of lives across the American West. More than five million acres were burned throughout California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington state.

In Colorado, a snowstorm over the weekend caused two massive fires that killed an elderly couple, displaced thousands of people and destroyed dozens of homes in the northern mountains. But fire officials said the fires, while weak, were still burning under the ice.

He said “things are really laid down” Noelle Livingston, The accident leader in the Disturbing East Fire, which was burning on farms and second homes in Grand County, on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park. “But it won’t put out the fire.”