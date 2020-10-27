The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch score eight nominations each

Instagram

The two music stars will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift for the Artist of the Year award, while Megan Thai Stallion received five nominations.

weekend And the Rudi Rich Leading the group at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs) with eight nominations each.

Each of the success makers are preparing for the night’s biggest prize, Artist of the Year, as they will be competing against it Justin BeiberAnd the Post Malone And the Taylor Swift For the award.

at the same time, Megan Thay Stallion, Who is second with a total of five nominations, faces Rickshaw with Lewis CapaldiAnd the Doja CatAnd the Dababy And the Lil Baby For New Year’s Artist Award.

Dua LipaWhich appeared in “Good morning AmericaTo help with advertising, I scored a nomination alongside Favorite Female Artist in the Pop / Rock category Lady Gaga And Swift.

Other top nominees this year are Bieber, The bad bunnyDaBaby, Doja Cat and Lady GaGa, all of whom scored four nods each across the board, and the organizers also presented a handful of new accolades, including Favorite Male and Female Artist in the Rap / Hip-Hop category, and Favorite Male / Female Artist and Favorite Album And my favorite song is in the Latin category.

The top nominees excelled in the musical genres categories, with The Weeknd recording nods to Favorite Male Artist (Pop / Rock), Favorite Male Artist (Soul / R&B), Favorite Song (Pop / Rock) for “Blinding Lights” and Favorite Song (Soul / R&B) by “Heartless”, Favorite Album (Pop / Rock) and Favorite Album (Spirit / R&B) by “After Hours”.

Meanwhile, Ricch was honored for Favorite Male Artist (Rap / Hip Hop) and Favorite Album (Rap / Hip Hop) for “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”, and two for Favorite Song (Rap / Hip Hop) – for his solo story “The Box.” And his collaboration with DaBaby, Rockstar. “The Box” also received a nod to a favorite song (Pop / Rock), while “Rockstar” was awarded the Collaboration of the Year award.

Megan also received two Collaboration of the Year nominations – for her remix of “Savage”. Beyoncé Knowles And “WAP” with Cardi B. – With Favorite Female Artist (Rap / Hip-Hop) and Favorite Song (Rap / Hip-Hop) of “WAP”.

Voting for all AMA categories is now open on the program’s website (https://www.theamas.com/Vote/) and winners will be announced during a televised prize presentation, which will air November 22 at 8 pm on ABC.

The complete list of candidates is as follows:

Artist of the Year

New Year’s artist

General cooperation

Favorite social artist

Favorite music video

Favorite Male Artist (Pop / Rock)

Favorite Female Artist (Pop / Rock)

Favorite Duo or Group (Pop / Rock)

Favorite Album (Pop / Rock)

Favorite song (Pop / Rock)

Favorite Male Artist (Country)

Favorite Actress (Country)

Favorite Duo or Group (Country)

Favorite album (country)

Favorite song (country)

Favorite Male Artist (Rap / Hip-Hop)

Favorite Female Artist (Rap / Hip-Hop)

Favorite album (rap / hip-hop)

Favorite song (Rap / Hip-Hop)

Favorite Artist (Soul / R&B)

Favorite Female Artist (Spirit / R&B)

Favorite Album (Spirit / R&B)

Favorite song (Soul / R&B)

Favorite Artist (Latin)

Favorite Female Artist (Latin)

Favorite album (Latin)

Favorite song (Latin)

Favorite Artist (Alternative Rock)

Favorite Artist (Adult Contemporary)

Favorite Artist (Contemporary Inspirer)

Favorite Artist (EDM)

Favorite soundtrack