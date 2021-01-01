After Brexit, the UK is eliminating value-added tax on menstrual products

France Press agency

The tax on menstrual hygiene products will be abolished from January 1 in the UK, a measure that the British government has confirmed, Thanks to leaving a country European Union.

After Brexit ends, at 11:00 pm in London, the UK is no longer compelled to apply European regulations that require the imposition of a value-added tax (VAT) A minimum of 5 percent for hygiene products.

The Minister of Finance said, “I am proud that today we keep our promise to abolish the tax on tampons. Regular protection is necessary, so it is correct not to impose a value-added tax.” Rishi Sonak, Which had already announced the measure when it submitted its budget in March.

During discussions in the British Parliament on Wednesday about the post-Brexit trade deal, the MP spoke for the Conservative Party Bernard Jenkin Government celebratedYou can do things like abolish the tax on tamponsQ: The opposition MPs criticized the government for just because we left the European Union.

Felicia Willow The executive director of Fawcett, a women’s rights association, welcomed the change.

“It was a long way to get here,” he said, “but the gender-based tax that has made hygiene products classified as luxury and nonessential items may finally be phased out in the history books.”

The Ministry of Finance estimated the abolition of value-added tax to protect the menstrual cycle It will save a woman 40 pounds ($ 55 / 88,000 MXN) throughout his life.

Menstrual products have already been distributed to public schools and universities in England a year ago now and to patients who need them in public hospitals. Scotland took a step forward in November, when lawmakers passed a law Allows free access to pads and tampons, The first in the world on this scale.

