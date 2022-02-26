Nadal and Medvedev will replay the Australian final in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal was a storm in the first set and although he struggled already in the second, with partials 6-0 and 7-6, he defeated American Tommy Paul to settle into the semi-finals of the Mexican Open (AMT) where he will face Russia’s Daniel Medvedev.

In this way, at the Mexican Open Tennis (AMT), the final of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, will be re-released among the most exciting tennis players of the moment. At Rod Laver Arena, the Spaniard emerged as the only winner of 21 Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis history.

Tonight, at Arena GNP Seguros, the man from Manacor showed he’s in great shape, ready to take on the new world number one, who had previously beaten Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets.

Nadal, undoubtedly the great darling of the Mexican fans in this edition of the AMT, crushed Paul to win the first set in less than 20 minutes; But, for the second time, the American player sold the defeat expensive, but succumbed to the quality of the veteran and three-time winner of the Acapulco Championship.

The match ended after two hours and two minutes.

Read also: Medvedev celebrated the number 1

In other results, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-4, and he will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the other semi-final match, who defeated Germany’s Peter Gogoczyk 6-1 6-0.

Similarly, Mexican Hans Hatch Verdugo and American John Isner settled in the semi-finals of the doubles after beating Spanish leaders Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horatio Zeballos 7-5, 3-6, 10-5.

For his part, the Mexican Santiago Gonzalez was eliminated with his partner Andres Molteni, after losing 7-6, 6-2 to Jean-Julien Roger and Marcelo Arevalo.