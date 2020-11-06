Elsa Raven, actress of the ‘Back to the Future’ character, has passed away at the age of 91

Died on Monday, Elsa Raven, the character actress who is perhaps best remembered for her small but crucial role in the 1985 comedy about time travel titled Back to the Future, where she established a focal point through lobbying to preserve the local clock tower. At her home in Los Angeles. She was 91 years old.

Her agent, David Shaul of the talent agency BRS / Gage, has confirmed her death.

Ms. Raven has had scores of movies and TV shows and has appeared in New York and regional stages. She has built a steadfast career for every woman’s roles. The film and television characters who played her sometimes did not have names; She was just a “maid,” “prenatal nurse,” or “mom” (as in “Seinfeld” Season 6 “The Mom and Pop Store”).

Perhaps none of these shows made an impression more than her role as “Clocktower Lady” in “Back to the Future,” the highest-grossing film of 1985. At the start of the movie, her character interrupted young lovers played by Michael J. Claudia Wells is in the middle of the kiss, urging them to “save the clock tower.” She told them that the mayor, clutching a donation box, wanted to replace the watch.

“Thirty years ago, lightning struck the clock tower,” she explains, “and the clock has not worked since then.” “We at the Hill Valley Preservation Society believe it should be preserved exactly as it is, as part of our history and heritage.”