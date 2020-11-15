SHINee’s Minho, Infinite Dong-woo, was officially out of Korean military service today

K-pop groups Minho, 28, and Infinite Dong Woo, 29, were officially discharged today, November 15, from the military after serving for one year and seven months.

K-pop stars were recruited on April 15, 2019 with Minho serving in the Marine Corps and Dong-woo as an active duty soldier in the Army.

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, recruits including Minho and Dong-woo were not allowed to take their leave to prevent any transmission.

Minho, who made his debut in SHINee in 2008, served in the 1st Marine Division, becoming the third SHINee member to be recruited after Onew, who was discharged last July, and Ki, who ended his military service last month.

Starting on October 27, Minho could use his 20-day leave until his release on November 15. Instead, the Marine Corps said that Minho remained at the base for his recent training.

SHINee’s Minho (left) and Infinite’s Dong-woo (Instagram, Twitter)

Soldiers who have been unable to use their leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic can use about one month and be discharged from the military without returning to base. Despite the fact that MINHO could benefit from this, he decided to stay on base for his final training rather than leaving 20 days early, SBS News reports.

“Minho was supposed to take his last vacation on October 27 and complete his military duty at home on November 15. Instead of doing so, MINHO said he wanted to participate in the training program for the last time,” she added.

“Even though Minho joined the Marine Corps at a relatively late age in April of last year, his superiors praised him highly for his exemplary military life and flamboyant personality. You’re cool. We’ll always be rooting for you, Minho!” Added the Marine Corps.

Dong Woo, who made his Infinite debut in 2010, was recruited to the Cheorwon Army Training Camp in Gangwon County and served in the 6th Infantry Division

He took his last leave as a soldier on October 23 and was formally discharged on November 15 without returning to the military due to COVID-19 measures.