Elon Musk Tests Positive For Covid-19 But She Calls The Results ‘Very Fake’

Elon Musk tested positive for Covid-19, but described the results as “extremely bogus”.

The tech pioneer revealed that he had developed symptoms including “mild cold, cough and slight fever.”

He went to take a series of auditions for Corona Virus She baffled him when two tests came back negative and the other two were positive.

Musk shared his dilemma Twitter“Something very fake is happening,” he writes.

“Coronavirus was tested four times today. Two tests came negative, two tests came back positive. Same device, same test, same nurse. A rapid antigen test from BD.”

Elon Musk, the mastermind of SpaceX, has tested positive for Covid-19

When one of his followers asked him how he felt, Musk replied: “A typical cold symptom. Nothing unusual yet.”

He added, “A slight cold, cough and slight fever in the past few days. At the moment, there are no symptoms, although I did not take NyQuil.”

He went to ask his followers for information about the test program in an effort to find out more about whether his tests could return false positives.

Musk underwent four tests and two came back positive

Musk, the head of SpaceX, was scheduled to attend a mission launch to the International Space Station (ISS) this weekend.

However, he might have to miss the event due to the test results.

The launch is due to take place on Sunday after being delayed due to high winds.

