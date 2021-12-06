Shaman King, the trailer for new episodes of the anime on Netflix from December 9

Netflix He posted an English-subtitled trailer for the new episodes of the new manga anime transfer on Twitter on Thursday. shaman king by Hiroyuki Taki. The publication confirms that the second series of episodes will arrive on Netflix on December 9.

The New anime for Shaman king It premiered on April 1st and is currently in progress. Netflix began distributing anime episodes worldwide on August 9, 2021. This Shaman Kong diversion will include 52 episodes in total.

Anime adapts all 35 volumes From the new full version of the manga, which Kodansha began publishing in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga debuted in 2001.

Juji Furuta (The Seven Deadly Sins: The Return of the Ten Commandments, Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, ēlDLIVE) Directing the new anime from Bridge Inc (Fairy Tail, The Royal Tutor). Shuji Unimura (Pokemon, Wave, listen to me!) Handles the scripts of the series.

Satohiko Sano (Heybot!, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, Talentless Nana) makes character designs. Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia, Haikyuu!!) composes the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima It is the audio output.

Megumi Hayashibara He once again performed the Shaman King theme songs “Soul salvation” as the opening and “#Boku no Yubisaki” (tip of my fingers) as the ending. He also performed two opening themes and two final themes for the 2001 anime.