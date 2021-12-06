The University of Liechtenstein provides space for development

As a place of thought, it focuses on architecture and economics and offers an excellent level of study with the outstanding supervisory relationship at the European level between lecturers and students.

The University of Liechtenstein is firmly entrenched in the international Lake Constance region and acts as a knowledge and transportation hub throughout the Rhine Valley. The university is also known nationally as an excellent scholarly location and makes valuable contributions to international debates and research projects, which at the same time have a strong connection to the regional economy and society. This gives students deep insights into research and practice and opens up attractive career opportunities.

Dynamic knowledge transfer

The University of Liechtenstein adheres to Swiss quality standards and offers a unique environment with an exceptionally good supervision ratio of 1:11 between lecturers and students. Working in small groups, direct contact with professors, and personal academic support creates an atmosphere usually found only in private universities. The University of Liechtenstein faces the most pressing challenges of our time – through innovative courses in education and training, focused research, dynamic knowledge transfer and the best framework conditions for students.

Cultural diversity and cosmopolitanism

International is very important at the University of Liechtenstein. Students and lecturers from more than 30 countries as well as research into international networks and partnerships with more than 80 universities testify to this. It guarantees cultural diversity and ensures not only professional but also personal development at the international level.

facts: