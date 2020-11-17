Rebel Wilson’s personal trainer shares a surprising hint behind Star’s amazing weight loss

IF / FayesVision

In a new interview, Juno Castano, who worked with the “Pitch Perfect” actress to help her lose 40 pounds, offered insight into their training sessions and the secret advice was not something nobody expected.

Said a celebrity trainer, “I like a little bit of banter.” news.com.au Monday, November 16th. “It makes the session more enjoyable when people bounce off each other. You should enjoy coming to training. Most people don’t enjoy screaming, that’s not about training. Rebel and I laughed a lot, a lot of laughs.”

Juno kept talking about his diet approach. “I’m all about balance,” he shared with the port. “When people hear the word ‘diet,’ they take off and think they have to completely change their lifestyle. It’s not about that.”

“It’s about enjoying your tastes,” said the ambassador for “Alternatives Meat”. “You can still go out for drinks with your buddies, as long as you get back on track the next day. You need to focus on a well-balanced approach.”

As for the rebels, “Jojo Rabbit“The actress admitted in a different interview that she was not immune to cheating days during her weight loss journey.” “That doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week,” she admitted Persons. “Some weeks just write off, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

“I’m just trying to achieve a general balance and a general healthy balance,” she added. “I have this state of being, and it’s not my quote, but I say,“ Nothing is forbidden. ”We’ll say,“ Should we have an In-N-Out burger? ”And I’m like,“ Nothing is forbidden. ”I can go there, may I eat half of what I was eating before. You know? I’m going to have a burger, some French fries, and then you feel fine. ”

While chatting,Isn’t that romantic?“The star has also opened up about her eating habit in the past.” Before I would probably eat 3000 calories most days, and because they were usually carbohydrates, I would have been hungry, “she confessed.” Eat a high-protein diet, which is difficult because I am not used to eating a lot of meat. ”