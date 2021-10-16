Saudi Arabia.. A royal decree establishing the Yanbu, Umluj, Wajh and Duba Development Authority

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued an order to establish a commission for the development of Yanbu, Umluj, Al-Wajh and Duba, which will have a board of directors headed by the Deputy Prime Minister, and whose members are appointed by order of the Prime Minister.

The royal order included that the committee previously formed by the order be Sami is under the umbrella of the Yanbu, Umluj, Wajh and Duba Development Authority, and the authority supervises what it has accomplished And the work that this committee accomplishes.

The Experts Committee in the Council of Ministers also coordinates with whoever it deems appropriate from the relevant authorities within a period not exceeding three months from the date of the royal order to prepare the necessary organizational arrangements, including defining the supervisory scope of the competence of that body, and completing the necessary procedures for that, according to Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper.

The royal order to establish the authority comes after reviewing what was presented by the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs, and based on what the public interest requires.

The establishment of the Yanbu, Umluj, Al-Wajh and Duba Development Authority embodies the interest of Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and his keenness to develop the various regions and governorates of the Kingdom, exploit the natural components and competitive advantages, and raise the quality of life and infrastructure in them.

The establishment of the authority also confirms the exploitation of potential and the creation of globally competitive tourist destinations to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which will be reflected in the achievement of comprehensive and qualitative development for all regions and governorates of the Kingdom.