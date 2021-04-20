SailGP announces full radio coverage for its second season

Co-directing SailGP team in Spain Florian Tritel and coaches Phil Robertson with France SailGP team led by Billy Besson © Ugo Fonolla / SailGP

With the highly anticipated SailGP season opening less than a week ago, the World Championship announced full radio coverage, with viewers in 175 regions of the world able to watch the Summit Sports League, which promises high speed, high tech and high drama in its second season.



Event broadcasts will offer the most immersive cross-platform experience sport has seen through international broadcasting with new innovative data-driven enhancements to dramatically expand exciting content. New features include improved LiveLine-Fx 3D borders, improved graphics, annotations for sports novices, audio enhancement and in-flight camera feed. Real-time analytics and team comparisons will be offered through SailGP Insights, backed by Oracle. The broadcast will be coordinated by SailGP’s innovative and award-winning Telemetry Center in Ealing, London, which provides a remote manufacturing solution that reduces SailGP’s carbon footprint, making a significant contribution to SailGP as the premier sporting and racing property. Global area. The goal of the #RaceforfheFuture Championship is to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

This season, fans will see the latest team of the world’s best seafarers including Sir Ben Ainsley (UK), Tom Slingsby (Australia), Jimmy Spethel (USA), Peter Burling, Blair Tack (New Zealand) and Nathan Utridge (Japan). They’ll fight on equal boats for the ultimate in bragging rights and the sport’s largest prize money of $ 1 million. All the excitement and excitement will be revived with a new series of presentations. Ali Vance, a former mixed-use sports broadcaster and quintet, joined as a water reporter for the second season, in the commentary suite is the prominent American sports broadcaster Todd Harris along with world champion Steve Morrison, with insights and analysis of data provided by America’s Cup sailor David Freddy Carr.

In addition to broadcasting, there’s an award-winning SailGP app with live feeds, fully customizable camera angles, the ability to shift focus to team audiences, and all the data they may need right at your fingertips. Fans can stop spoilers when SailGP is heading to different time zones.

In an effort to deliver season 2 excitement to a growing global audience, SailGP has announced broadcast partners in key regions, including:

CBS and CBS Sports (US and Canada): They extended their deal after the opening of the first season and will feature live coverage in the US and Canada on CBS Sports with highlights on CBS for fans to follow Jimmy Spithill at the helm of the new – find the US team once first

SKY Sports (UK and Ireland): SKY Sports will remain SailGP’s headquarters in the UK and Ireland and will broadcast coverage of live events, as well as regular feature programs, over the next two seasons.

FOX Sports and Kayo App (Australia): Home of the current champions, the broadcaster will continue to broadcast live coverage in Australia. The new season 2, Kayo OTT Live Streaming Service, and the app, which has more than a million subscribers, will show all races live throughout the season on the new free service, “Kayo Freebies”.

Sky Sport (NZ): For fans in New Zealand, the race is even more exciting with two-time Copa América champion Peter Burling and Blair Tuck adding to the tournament as co-CEO and stars for the newly formed New Zealand team. Alarms will be preset to watch the race live on Sky Sports but with more replays throughout the day, Kiwi fans will never miss a second of the event.

TV2 (Denmark): With the Danish ROCKWOL team SailGP with surrounding celebrities Nicolai Sehested and former global sailors Anne-Marie Rindom for the second season as well as a home event in Aarhus on August 20-21, TV2 Sport will broadcast live coverage and highlights of the next two seasons

Canal + Sport (France and other French-speaking territories) will continue to provide live and postponed coverage for fans to follow les bleus led by multi-champion Billy Bison Sky Italia (Italy): with the first major Italian sailing race in Taranto on June 5 -6 and the addition of legendary Italian sailor Francesco Bruni To the Japanese SailGP team, Sky Italia will broadcast the Italy Sail Grand Prix live and will provide coverage throughout the season

RTVE + TV3 (Spain): With the young and talented Spanish team in the starting lineup, Spanish fans can watch the race live on TV3 in Catalonia with the Spanish language highlighted on Teledeporte (RTVE)

Bermuda Broadcasting Channel (Bermuda): When the first-ever Bermuda event kicks off this season, the island’s main channel will broadcast live coverage of the two-day and full season showdown.

ServusTV (Germany, Switzerland and Austria): Coverage will be offered via a free commercial broadcast station in these major European markets.

Racing fans in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia can watch the race live on SuperSport, FLOW Sports and Fox Sports Asia, respectively. Jiangsu Broadcast Corporation Sports Channel, Fuijan Media Group Sports Channel, Zhibo TV, Tencent, iQIYI will all be made available to fans all over China. SailGP coverage will also be available through partners in Russia (MatchTV), Portugal (Sport TV), Malta (Go), Belgium (VOO Sport World), Sweden, Finland (Cmore Sport), Brazil (Band Sports), Central and South America (ESPN Latin America) and Turkey (TRT) And Israel (Charlton).

SailGP will be available onboard Sport 24 and will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook SailGP pages where rights restrictions permit.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coates said: “The success of our broadcast partnerships hinges on offering a premium product that attracts a wide range of people, so we have worked hard over the past year to find new ways in which we can deliver our adrenaline. We’re delighted to be broadcasting SailGP to 175 regions around the world this season – 30 more than last season – and with such a wide range of broadcast partnerships, it really highlights SailGP’s allure and enthusiasm to showcase these intense competitions. Advanced boats for sailing enthusiasts and novice athletes all over the world. ”

SailGP media rights for 2021 have been distributed by IMG.

The SailGP app is available for free download via the App Store and Google Play.

