Rustin, Jeffrey Wright and Grantham Coleman in Netflix with Coleman Domingo

Dell cast a Netflix movie Rustin The film expanded greatly, and will tell the story of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, played by Colman Domingo. He was just joined by Jeffrey Wright and Grantham Coleman.

The film is directed by George C. Wolf and tells the story of how Rustin overcame and overcame a number of obstacles Changed the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington That included Martin Luther King’s historic speech “I have a Dream”. Rustin was a strategist and activist who promoted Nonviolence Strategies for Social Change For more than half a century. The film is Michelle and Barack Obama’s first feature film, High Ground, which has struck a deal with Netflix.

When Coleman was announced for the role, he expressed his delight with the project by writing: “Words can’t express I am so honored to photograph this icon. Bayard Rustin is a personal hero.” President Obama awarded Bayard Rustin the Presidential Medal of Postmortem Freedom in 2013.



The cast also includes Lily Kaye, Jordan Amanda Hall, Jakim Dante Powell, Ayanna Workman, Jamila Nadig Rosmond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington Cooper, Frank Harts, and Kevin Mambo.

Wright, who recently wrapped production on Westworld Season 4 HBO, you will play Commissioner Gordon in the highly anticipated Batman Starring Robert Pattinson. Domingo is part of the episodic cast the walking Dead: Fear of the walking dead renovated For the eighth season.