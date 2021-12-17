Mezzanine floor – on our behalf

The seventeenth door is open.

Behind the little door today is a second chance to get a shopping voucher for a one-of-a-kind architecture library.

Hochparterre Bücher is the only pure architecture library in Switzerland. In the library you’ll find more than 3,000 titles in furniture design, landscape architecture, urban planning, construction and, of course, architecture. The library, located in his home in Tanzhaus in Zurich, stands out for the selection of book titles and, above all, the extensive specialized knowledge of booksellers. Magazines, publications from small publishers and rare treasures long gone elsewhere can be found in Hochparterre books.

Anne Muller and Cornelia Thalmann look forward to your visit.

Today we’re doing the lottery for a coupon for 100 francs worth of books on the mezzanine floor. send us email With the theme “Hochparterre Books” to participate in the raffle. The deadline for participation is December 19, 2021. The winner will be notified via email, and no correspondence about the drawing will be entered.

You can learn more about Hochparterre books here.