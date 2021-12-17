Saudi Arabia bans the world’s leading Islamic organization

The news that arrived in the last hours of Saudi Arabia is almost unbelievable: With an unprecedented decision, the heir to the throne, Muhammad bin Salman Al Said, ordered with immediate effect a final ban on the transnational Islamic Orthodox Tablighi Jamaat in – Muhammad Ismail (1835-1898) was founded 1880 in India’s Mwat District (1835-1898), and later took over by his son Muhammad Ilyas Kandalao in 1926. I

The movement was born out of an offshoot of the Deobandi movement which in turn refers to a religious current in the Indian subcontinent and in Afghanistan. Inspired by the Deobandi faith, Tabligwi urged other Muslims to live as the Prophet did. They theologically oppose the syncretic nature of mystical Islam and insist that its members dress as the Prophet; For example, pants or robes should be above the ankle and men should shave their upper lip and keep a long beard. The emir is the leader of the international movement and has always been linked to the group’s founder, Muhammad Elias al-Kandalawi. The current leader, Maulana Saad Qandalfi, is the grandson of the founder. The group also has a shura, which is largely an advisory board with several national units and offices. It is estimated that the organization considered one of the most influential religious movements in Islam in the twentieth century has about 400 million members worldwide, including Italy (particularly among Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi immigrants working in the Brescia region, in the center and south country).

To go back to the decision made by Saudi Arabia, in fact, imams belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat have not been legally able to operate in the Kingdom for decades (40 years) but now there is also a reason that weighs like a rock: “The Tablighi Jamaat is the door. From terrorism ›› › In this sense, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs called on preachers in its mosques to prepare the next Friday sermon to warn the believers of the “misguidance, deviation and danger” posed by the organization. The decision of the Saudi “Guardians of the Two Holy Mosques” (Mecca and Medina) was defined by the affiliates of the Tablighi Jama’ah and Islamic organizations The other is that it is “unjust and contrary to the principles of Islam”, but this certainly will not change, as it was decided.

In its long history, the movement has been at the center of investigations into international terrorism several times because it is considered a kind of springboard for extremist organizations and for this in particular in the United States where according to the FBI, there are more than 50,000 followers. In England, where the movement is present in more than 600 cities and controlled more than 1,550 mosques, it has been investigated several times, but there is no confirmed evidence of the Tablighi Jamaat’s recruitment of terrorists. In England, the Tablighi Jamaat movement split into two groups after several violent episodes (13) including quarrels between members who attacked each other in London after not finding agreements for power and money (hundreds of millions of pounds) in connection with the Tablighi building of a mosque that would expand according to the group’s desire for thousands of people at the same time, making it the largest mosque in the entire West.

In the United States, Tablighi Jamaat was cited multiple times in investigation papers into the December 2, 2015 San Bernardino massacre in which Syed Rizwan Farooq, a Pakistani-American and his wife, Tashefin Malik (a Pakistani also known on the web) killed 14 people and wounded 22 in the attack on the regional center Intercom (IRC). After the attack, the Islamic State called Farouk and Malik “the soldiers of the Caliphate.” With Saudi Arabia’s decision in the Persian Gulf, Tablighi Jamaat can only operate in Oman and Qatar, which have always been a sponsor of international terrorism and the most dangerous Muslim Brotherhood. More recently, the Tablighi Jamaat has been banned in some Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, whose puritanical sermons are considered extremist by their governments.