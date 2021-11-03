Russia and the United States: the meeting of “intelligence” – the rebellious youth

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 2 – Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, met in this city to discuss Russian-US relations, official Kremlin sources said.

“The Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, met in Moscow with the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns,” said a spokesman for the Slavic state advisory body, Evgeny Anoshin. Interfax Agency.

A note from the Spanish press agency EFE notes that, from what has been publicly disclosed, it was the first meeting between Patrushev and Burns, who was ambassador to Russia between 2005 and 2008. In 2013, both maintained contacts during the minister’s visit from the Security Council from Russia to the United States, but then Burns was Under Secretary of State.

Patrushev maintains regular contact with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, with whom he spoke at the end of September about bilateral relations, strategic stability, and Afghanistan.

In addition, they met in Geneva in May to prepare for the first summit – to be held a month later – in that Swiss city between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, who then agreed to start a dialogue on cybersecurity and resume the summit on strategy. Stability and control of nuclear weapons, as well as removing obstacles to the work of its embassies in Washington and Moscow, although there are few tangible results at the moment.