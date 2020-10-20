Robert Redford James’ son is dead, and fans are sending condolences

James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, died Friday at his home in Marin County, California. He was 58 years old. The news shocked fans of the Redford business and fans of his father, too. Redford’s wife, Kyle Redford, said he died of liver bile duct cancer. The filmmaker of the documentary previously had a liver transplant in the early 1990s and the liver disease he had two years earlier has returned. The cancer was discovered in November 2019 and Redford was waiting for a liver transplant when he died.

Kyle announced the death of her husband on Twitter on Friday, along with a group of family photos. Kyle writes that his family is “grieving” by his death. Kyle wrote: “He lived a beautiful, touching life and was loved by many. He will be sorely missed.” “As his 32-year-old wife, I am so grateful for the two wonderful children who have nurtured them together. I don’t know what we would have done without them for the past two years.” Kyle and Redford are parents of two, Dylan and Lena.

Redford made his film debut as a screenwriter after earning a degree in Film and Creative Writing from the University of Colorado. Salt Lake Tribune. In the early 1990s, he was diagnosed with sclerosing colitis and cholangitis, an autoimmune disease of the liver. In 1993 he underwent a liver transplant. Kyle told the Tribune that their liver disease came back two years ago, and they moved to Arizona to wait for a replacement liver.