Maid, the Netflix series starring Margaret Qualley, has a first trailer and release date

Announced last year, Maid, the new TV series on Netflix with Margaret Qualley, is finally showing itself with a first trailer that also reveals the release date on the platform.

Produced by Margot Robbie And from the producers of Shameless and Promising Young Woman, Maid, the new Netflix original series, has its roots in the book of the same name by Stephanie Land to tell an emotional story.

“Inspired by the New York Times bestseller “The Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Stay” by Stephanie Land, Maid tells a story Alex, a single mom improvises herself as a cleaning lady to (barely) make it to the end of the monthShe tries to escape an abusive relationship and find a home so she can make a better life for her daughter, Maddie. Through the funny but emotionally charged lenses of this determined woman, the series is an initial and stimulating exploration of a mother’s resilience.“.

in the foreground the teaser Trailer shared by Netflix.

In the cast Maid, which will debut on October 1 on the streaming platform، We also find Billy Burke, Nick Robinson, Annika Noni Rose and Andy McDowell, mother of Margaret Qualley.