Beyoncé announces her upcoming release, Ivy Park x Adidas, and fans are very excited

Beyoncé isn’t ready to present her long-awaited seventh album yet, but she still has something special coming for her fans.

The Lemonade The singer announced Monday, October 19 that her beloved sportswear group, Ivy Park, will soon launch her second collection with associate sportswear brand Adidas. The news sparked a whirlwind of excitement, as fans were thrilled to learn that new items (finally) are on the way.

What is Ivy Park?

Ivy Park is a brand launched in 2016 in collaboration between Beyoncé and Topshop owner Sir Philip Green. However, Beyoncé has become the sole owner since after purchasing Green’s stake in the wake of the misconduct allegations (which he denies). Watchman.

Later, she relaunched the line as a collaboration with Adidas. The first set was released in January 2020 and included a variety of items that followed a chestnut, sun orange, and cream color palette. Among the merchandise were sneakers, suits, hats, cargo pants, sweatshirts, hats, dresses, and more.

Beyoncé said: “This new streak is fun and opens up creativity, sheer strength.” she in time. “I focused on designing a range of unisex shoes and clothes because I saw so many men at IVY PARK. The way they embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of the gender-neutral clothing and the breach of so-called fashion rules.”

The line caught everyone’s attention from Kim Kardashian West and Reese Witherspoon to Cardi B and Diplo. Almost immediately after its launch, it seems, the set sold out as well.

Beyoncé will release more Ivy Park x Adidas products in 2020

Since the launch of the first collection, fans who couldn’t get their hands on any merchandise have been clamoring for more. Thankfully, they’ll get a chance later in October when Beyoncé launches their next Ivy Park x Adidas group.

Broke the news on Her Instagram page With a short, simple message that reads, “This is my garden.” I wrote a caption for the image: “DRIP 2 October 30.”

It did not reveal any designs or patterns. However, sports shoes site Kicks on fire I mentioned earlier that the line will include “Beyhive Certified Deliveries” of classic Adidas sneakers, including the Ultra Boost OG and the Sleek Super 72.

Reactions to Beyoncé’s ad are enthusiastic

This post has impressed fans with anticipation about the upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration. Once someone thinks, “Yeah, I paid for this today,” while another person wrote, “Yeah BEYYY run it again.”

Even celebrities can’t wait to get some gear. The City Girls’ JT begged Beyoncé to send her a PR box, as she did with several other celebrities last time, writing, “The Queen doesn’t forget us this time. Ima dm you my PO Box!” Meanwhile, the model wrote Ashley Graham, “OHHH on my birthday ?! Thanks bye !!”

By the looks of it, this looks like this would be another sold out event. Keep in touch with the Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more information about the set as soon as it becomes available.