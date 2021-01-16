Remix “34 + 35” by Ariana Grande is available on TIMMUSIC

the expected Remix From a super spanking 34 + 35 From Ariana Grand , Which witnesses the Italian-American pop star singing with the rapper Doja Cat e Megan Thee Stallion Finally available for listening YOUR TIMMUSIC .

Here’s everything you need to know about the song.

The song, which in its original version had more than 219 million streams and over 116 million views on Youtube, was enriched in this new role with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, two leading names in the international rap scene. Alongside the song, the remix song’s remix video was also released. Here is the announcement of the single on Instagram:

34 + 35 It is part of the album Positions, Which was stable at # 1 on the Billboard Top 200, becoming Ariana Grande’s fifth album to reach the top of that chart.

Positions It was anticipated by the song of the same name, which had amassed more than 376 million world plays in just a few hours. The official video has already become a cult, with nearly 200 million views on YouTube: directed by Dave Myers, sees Ariana Grande in the role of the President of the United States, surrounded by a female-only crew between press conferences, celebrations and a walk in the lawn of the White House.