Recent advice from the Foreign Office on trips to France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Dubai

It’s been nearly two weeks since the lock was removed and stores, hotels, restaurants, gyms, and others have managed to reopen.

Now that we are accustomed to enjoying more freedom, many of us are thinking of traveling abroad.

Many have had to cancel their holidays in 2020 due to the pandemic, so leaving the summer of 2021 is very exciting.

However, it was not immediately clear if the plane would leave this summer.

For now, travel is illegal, but for basic reasons like work.

There are suggestions that the government set aside May 17 for the resumption of foreign holidays, Informe Hertzlive.

Plans to allow travel depend on many factors, including infection rates at home and on the continent.

Countries will be classified in the optical signal system according to their degree of safety.

The color list provided for each country will determine the rules that apply to travel there.

This means that places where different travel restrictions are imposed in each location will be marked in red, amber, or green.

The list of popular summer destinations in the UK has not yet been released, but it is expected in early May.

however Freedom Popular European destinations, such as Iceland, Gibraltar, Malta and Portugal, should be on the green list.

However, there is a bleak picture currently forming on the continent, with many major cities facing further lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for the most popular holiday destinations, the most recent travel rules are here:

France



(Photo: Martin Kane / PAWire)



The FCDO advises against all but essential travel based on the current Covit-19 risk assessment.

On March 11th, the French government announced that it did not need to justify an important reason to enter France, as it lifted travel restrictions in Britain.

However, there are still requirements to enter the country.

All UK passengers, including children over the age of 11, must have a negative Covit-19 test result (PCR only) within 72 hours of departure. Seven days of self-isolation will be required before another PCR test

In addition, those from the UK will need to complete a Compliance Report (Honor Wall Declaration) form which will self-certify that they have no symptoms associated with the Coronavirus and have not been linked to previously confirmed cases. fifteen days.

Visits from the UK to non-European countries in the past 14 days are subject to requirements to show a good reason. You should see our Govt-19 tips on things to keep in mind and prepare to be outside longer than expected.

See below for the latest Coronavirus rules:

Spain



Image credit: Clara Marcois / Getty Images



The FCDO advises against taking all essential trips to Spain, with the exception of the Canary Islands, including the Balearic Islands.

At the end of October 2020, the Spanish government declared a nationwide state of emergency, imposing movement restrictions and curfews. If you are planning to travel to Spain, learn what you need to know about Coronavirus in the Coronavirus section. Who is the.

If you plan to travel to Spain, you should refer to the “Entry Requirements” section for updated information on entry requirements and restrictions. You can watch it Who is the.

Citizens and legal residents of the European Union, the Schengen countries, Andorra, Monaco, the Vatican (the Holy See) and San Marino, as well as legal residents and those who can prove this with the documents required to enter Spain, can enter current travel restrictions.

Portugal



(Imagina: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



The FCDO advises against taking all excursions, except for essential ones, in the Autonomous Region of the Azores.

If you are coming to the UK from Portugal (including the autonomous regions of Madeira and the Azores), you must isolate your visit unless you have a valid exemption.

A negative SARS / Covid-19 RT-PCR test must be demonstrated within 72 hours of departure (not required for 2 or more children).

Your aircraft may be denied boarding if you cannot provide evidence of negative RT-PCR upon check-in. Check with the airline before you fly.

Italy





The FCDO advises against taking all excursions, with the exception of essential, throughout Italy.

From April 7 to April 30, entry to Italy from the UK is no longer limited to Italian residents and needy people.

However, COVID-19 measures continue to apply.

If you wish to fly, you must provide the aircraft with negative Covit-19 molecular tissue or a rapid antigen test that takes no more than 48 hours to enter Italy.

Regardless of your itinerary, upon your arrival in Italy from the United Kingdom, you must notify the local health authorities and self-isolate for a period of five days.

At the end of the five-day self-isolation period, a molecular or antigen test must be performed, in addition to the completion of a self-certification form. Who is the.

Greece



(Imagina: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



The FCDO advises against taking all but essential trips to Greece based on the current Covit-19 risk assessment.

FCDO advises against traveling to the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Jacinthos, Corbo and Crete.

Citizens of the United Kingdom can enter Greece if they are permanent residents of the United Kingdom, Greece, or another country in the European Union / European Free Trade Association or one of the following countries: Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Federation and Israel.

If you are a British citizen residing in another country not mentioned above, then you will be refused entry to Greece due to measures taken by the Greek authorities to combat the spread of Govt-19.

All visitors to Greece must present a negative test for the Covit-19 PCR test, which was taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Greece.

Anyone entering Greece from the UK will have a rapid Kovit-19 test.

If the test result is negative, those in the UK are currently required to self-isolate for seven days. In the event of a positive test result, passengers must remain in solitary confinement for at least 14 days. In both, passengers must undergo further polymerase chain reaction tests at the end of the isolation period.

The United Arab Emirates



Image credit: Getty Images



The FCDO advises against traveling through the UAE except for essential travel based on the current Covit-19 risk assessment.

Dubai authorities issued visas for visitors and tourists starting July 6, 2020.

Abu Dhabi authorities have issued visas to tourists and visitors since December 24, 2020.

All tourists, visitors and residents arriving from the UK, Dubai or Abu Dhabi must undergo a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test issued by Govt-19, which takes no more than 72 hours before departure and must be certified at the time of inspection -.

Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi must undergo the Govt-19 PCR test. Travelers arriving in Dubai may need to undergo additional Govt-19 PCR tests and isolate Govt-19 PCR test results.

See other terms Who is the.