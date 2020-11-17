Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke outside of Survivor after they are attacked (Updated)

This week at WWE RAW, she opened a pair of six-woman star-studded team match. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke confronted Lana and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Other than Asuka, everyone in the match is a member of Team RAW for the WWE Survivor Series. Päsler dominated the match early on, brutally stepping on Rose’s arm as Jax carried her on the steel steps.

Later, Asuka rallied and jolted Päsler with a kick. Distraction helped Jax Baszler get the upper hand, but Lana was a sign when Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch. Then Asuka Lana made use of the signature provisioning suspension. After the match, Päsler expelled Lana from the ring, and Jax welcomed Lanna into the RAW team. Then she hit Lana through the broadcast table again.

After the match, Reckoning of Retribution brutally attacked Brock behind the scenes. The account had been targeting Asuka in recent weeks, so this assault may have been an attempt to send a message to the WWE RAW female champion. Both Brooke and Rose were later confirmed to be exit from Survivor Series.

“Update: Two alternatives For the Survivor Series Team.

