Read a speech by Charlize Theron in the Rock Hall of Fame to bring about the burlesque style

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron inducted electronic music pioneers Depeche Mode into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night, enthusiastically declaring the group’s music the “soundtrack to my life”.

Theron – who was recently seen portraying Megan Kelly in her Oscar-nominated performance in “Bombshell” – fondly remembers seeing the band at a concert and returning home crying. She was so influenced by the band that she paid for their song “Behind The Wheel” to be included in their movie “Atomic Blonde”.

Depeche Mode first qualified to join the Hall in 2006, and has since been nominated three times based on the strength of their lead albums “Black Celebration” (1986), “Music for the Masses” (1987) and “Violator” (1990). The mix of rock music and electronic elements in the UK band and the dark vibes and sweeping appeal attracted fans like Theron, who said, “Their music brings people together from all different walks of life.”

Read her speech below:

“Depeche mode is the soundtrack to my teens. I’m not kidding – there was a song for every occasion in my life: My first date, my first date, my first time leaving South Africa, and of course the first time I broke my heart. So when I saw them live a couple of years ago, it was like This is an epic slap in the face of nostalgia. But more than that, when I was on the show, I realized what I also love about their music: They celebrate strangers. Their music brings people together from all different walks of life and makes them feel it feels good to be different. That’s really so watching videos at the concert. So touched to the point of tears. I came home, telling my daughters this, and I was also really upset because I don’t usually go to rock concerts to lure my eyes.

“But honestly, it talks about the immense power that Depeche Mode has over the years. That’s also why, when I had the opportunity to pick some songs for the soundtrack for” Atomic Blonde, “those were the first songs on my list. It’s no surprise that they joined Ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – They should have been there 20 years ago, if it were up to me. But what an incredibly well-deserved honor. Thank you guys for being the soundtrack to my life. “