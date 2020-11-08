Why does Singapore Airlines operate Boeing 737 planes?

Singapore Airlines is well-known for its long-haul services to various parts of the world. Whether that The longest flight in the world Or service to Europe or Australia, the carrier’s fleet of long-range widebody is what travelers connect with Singapore Airlines. However, the carrier will soon take delivery of around 11 Boeing 737-800 aircraft. why is that?

Singapore Airlines absorbed the SilkAir brand

You might have already guessed from the featured / first photo why Singapore Airlines (SQ) would take a Boeing 737 in its fleet. The reason is that Singapore Airlines is absorbing its regional brand, SilkAir, back into the main carrier.

This means SilkAir’s name and identity won’t return – even their website doesn’t really exist, and instead redirects to SQ. In fact, some of the regional carrier aircraft will be flown to Singapore Airlines – namely, 11 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

“The additional 737-NG will continue to join the (Singapore Airlines) fleet and provide the company with greater mobility during the payback period.” Singapore Airlines Via Traveler Executive

Merger by early 2021

According to the Executive Traveler, Singapore Airlines will start accommodating the SilkAir Boeing 737 fleet in early 2021. Somewhere between January and March 2021 is what the airline has mentioned so far.

An August Executive Traveler report indicated that 17 SilkAir 737-800 aircraft would be repainted as SQ. However, Data from Planespotters.net It shows that only 11 aircraft are expected to be transported. 2020 has been a year of constant change, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the numbers were in flux.

It was the great transformation Happening for a while now, With the airline saying,

“Some back-office and commercial functions have already been integrated, and while the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed some of our integration plans, we will continue to fully integrate SilkAir into Singapore Airlines as previously announced.” Singapore Airlines via Executive Traveler

In fact, the process has already been in the works for two years as Simple Flying reported on November 22, 2018, that SilkAir was ditching routes to Scoot before the merger.

Business class upgrade

While most travelers prefer to travel on a wide plane, Singapore Airlines aims to provide a consistent travel experience across the fleet by installing flat-class business class seats on the 737 model. An upgrade from SilkAir chairs. The new seat will be the Vantage Chair built by Thompson Aero.

Singapore Airlines previously planned to upgrade all SilkAir Boeing 737 aircraft from its conventional seats to the popular Thompson Aero Vantage.

The popular Thompson Vantage fully flat bed provides passengers with maximum comfort while maintaining the density of the cabin. Innovative and highly efficient design, adaptable across all Airbus and Boeing single and dual aisle aircraft platforms. Thompson Aero

How do you feel about this step? Looking to experience airline service on a single aisle aircraft? Let us know in the comments.