An asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza will approach Earth this weekend

Despite its impressive size, 2020 TYI looks like a peanut compared to the asteroid that will overtake Earth at the end of this month. Known as WO107, this orb is roughly the size of the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

An asteroid The size of the Great Pyramid of Giza will fly over our planet at breakneck speed on November 7th. The diameter of the celestial body is between 79 and 179 meters, making it the size of one of the wonders of the ancient world. Initially, the pyramid was 147 meters long, but it has lost some of its size over the years and is now 138 meters.

The asteroid 2020 TYI was first detected in October as it is traveling toward Earth at 29,000 miles (46,671 km / h) per hour. NASA He said it would pass our planet at a distance of 3.5 million miles, nearly 14 times the distance between Earth and the moon. Despite this, the space agency has classified the celestial body as a near-Earth object, which means that it will fly near us and pose a threat to our planet.

2020 TYI is one of the largest asteroids to meet Earth in recent weeks. On November 2, our planet was nearly grazed by the 2018 VP1, which flew just 4,000 miles (6,000 km) dangerous. Prominent astrophysicist Neil Degrass Tyson said the orb “cut” the Earth.

At the end of the month, an asteroid will pass through our planet. The width of the WO107 is expected to reach 819 meters, which is roughly the size of the world The tallest building, Burj Khalifa In Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The skyscraper is 828 meters high. WO107 was first discovered in 2000 and according to NASA, it will pass near our planet at a safe distance on November 29.