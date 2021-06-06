America: Il Film – Italian movie trailer for Netflix

Netflix has made an official Italian animated comedy trailer America: the movie by Matt Thompson (Dictown). In this animated and ironic redaction story, chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of mob instigators – including beer-loving brother Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, famed jockey Paul Revere, and the ferocious Geronimo – to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution . who will win? We’ll find out on Netflix streaming and exclusively starting June 30th.

Official plot: For thousands of years, the origins of the USA have been shrouded in mystery and hidden by the unknown. Who created “the land of the free and the home of the brave” and why? Only dinosaurs can answer that question…at least until today. For the first time in human history, the amazing and authentic Birth of America is revealed in America: The Movie: A cultural event like no other that is revealed in the only way the Founding Fathers approved.

Played by American idols Channing Tatum (as JW), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raul Max Trujillo (as Jeronimo), Keeler Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James).

“America: The Movie” is directed by producer/screenwriter/director Matt Thompson, who made his first feature film after several small screen animation work including “Sealab 2021”, Frisky Dingo”, “Dicktown”, “Cake” “The Archer.” Screenplay by Dave Callaham (Mortal Kombat, Wonder Woman 1984, Zombieland – double take). The film was produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller Spider-Man: A New World With Peter Kiernan, Todd Ridner, Adam Reed, Eric Sims, Channing Tatum and Matt Thompson as executive producers.

