Putin told Erdogan about Kiev’s dangerous provocations in the Donbas: Politics: Russia: Lenta.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This was reported in website The Kremlin on Friday, April 9th.

At Erdogan’s request, Putin explained Moscow’s approach to resolving the situation in Donbas. The Russian president expressed concern about the fact that Kiev “has recently resumed dangerous provocative actions aimed at exacerbating the situation on the front line.”

“It has been affirmed that the 2015 Minsk package of measures is the indisputable basis for the settlement. Meanwhile, concern has been expressed regarding the fact that the Ukrainian side is evading the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Tourism was another topic for the leaders of the two countries. In particular, an agreement has been reached to maintain close contacts with the relevant departments to protect the health of Russians visiting Turkey.

The two parties also agreed to intensify cooperation in combating the spread of Coronavirus infection. Putin and Erdogan discussed the possibility of joint production of the Russian Sputnik V.

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov The name of the object The escalation of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine is unprecedented. According to him, Ukraine is once again turning into a potentially very unstable region, which requires the Russian Federation to take measures to ensure its security.