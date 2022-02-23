Biden announces sanctions against Nord Stream 2 operator

“Today, I directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its member companies,” the US President said.

US President Joe Biden announce This Wednesday he ordered his management to impose sanctions on the company Nord Stream 2 AGand a gas pipeline operator and its member companies.

The president had specified that the measure was adopted after Germany announced it would halt certification of the gas pipeline, when “close consultations” were held between the two governments on Tuesday.

According to the White House tenant, the new sanctions approved today against the Nord Stream 2 operator “are another part of our business.” The first tranche of penalties In response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“Since Russia began deploying forces to the Ukrainian border, the United States has worked closely with our allies and partners to provide this Strong and united responseBiden declared, specifying that Berlin “has been a leader in this effort” and in cooperation with Washington “closely coordinated” steps to halt Nord Stream 2’s entry into operation should Russia “continue invading Ukraine.”

Similarly, Biden emphasized in his remarks that Vladimir Putin through his “actions”It gave the world an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and embrace other forms of energy”, with thanks to German Chancellor Olaf Schulz for his participation and his “continued dedication to holding Russia accountable” for his actions.

German Chancellor ad This Tuesday, he ordered the suspension of the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Moscow’s decision to get to know Independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, After that, agreements of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed between Russia and the two republics.

The following day, the Klimastiftung MV Fund was set up in Germany with the aim of facilitating the completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Withdraw To continue to support the project, while the German reinsurer Munich Re decided in parallel to cancel its contract related to the gas pipeline.