Pumas added his fifth consecutive loss to Australia

The Argentine rugby team, Los Pumas, added today its fifth defeat in the 2021 Rugby Championship, as it lost to Australia 27-8 (partially 17-3) in a match held at QLD Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, in favor of the fifth and penultimate date,

On the same day, the New Zealand All Blacks beat the world champion, South Africa, 19-17 (partially 6-6) and became champions for the seventh time in the history of the Southern Hemisphere Powers Tournament.

Pumas’ team, who performed poorly in the current edition of the tournament, today added only a penalty kick by Emiliano Bovelli and an attempt scored by their captain Julian Montoya.

Australia, with a simple, well-organised match between their striker and three-quarters, secured their comfortable victory with the effort of Reese Hodge, Samu Kerifi and Andrew Killaway; A penalty and two conversions by Quade Cooper plus a penalty and two conversion by James O’Connor, went into the second half.

The Australians justified their victory over an Argentine team that showed weakness in scrum combined with problems getting and possession of the ball, an unacceptable deficiency in professional rugby.

Los Pumas’ performance was again worrisome, lacking in ideas, and with no signs of improvement in the game except for the result, which represented the fifth loss in many matches he played.

The Argentine’s performance was mixed and uneven with his mistakes, a lack of discipline and a bit of intelligence to take advantage of the few moments to his advantage.

The loss against Wallaby is added to the four matches he suffered in the previous two matches with South Africa and New Zealand. Springboks hit them 32-12 and 29-10; While the All Blacks team made 39-0 and 36-13.

And Pumas will meet their last performance in the championship again with Australia, next Saturday at 4:05 at the Cbus Super Stadium in the city of Gold Coast.

In the tournament, which has been played since 2012, those selected from Australia and Argentina have met 16 times, with the Oceania team thirteen wins, two Argentines and two draws.

Los Pumas’ last win was against the Wallabies in the 2018 edition with a score of 23-19 in Goald Coast.

In the scales of the current tournament, Argentine rugby has fallen dramatically in his game, had a clear setback and the crucial test was that he wasn’t even close to winning the match and didn’t even hit a point in his five performances, after 14 hits. He struggled throughout the tournament and from playing away from home for two and a half years.

Upon their return from Oceania, Argentina’s rugby coaching staff and leadership will have to be extremely self-critical in the face of very poor work that could threaten the team’s survival in the prestigious World Rugby Championship.

After the tournament, Argentina’s next activity will be the November international window with matches against France (Saturday 6 in Saint-Denis), Italy (13 in Rome) and Ireland (21 in Dublin) as the international season concludes. .

Among the decisions to be reviewed are the absence of historical courtesan Agustín Creevy, one of the English rugby personalities and the greatest reference for Los Pumas, and also the absence of Rosario Juan Imhoff, player of the 92nd Metro race in Paris. , a little Ledesma value.