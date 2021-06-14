Privacy issues and infringements .. but why wave service “club”? | Clubhouse Application in India and Tamil Nadu, Explain | Puthiyathalaimurai – Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

The controversy in the club also flies dust. The controversy over the “club” also raged. On the other hand, the discussion about the activation of the name of the club is in full swing. Therefore, there is no doubt that this healer has received an overwhelming response among the Indians. We need to think about the background to why it is so widespread.

“Have you joined the club?” Asking or saying “let’s meet at the club” is what a lot of people say in social media conversations. Because of this excitement, even those unfamiliar with the club are interested in the internet. Why did the Club House receive such a huge reception with the introductory speed in India?

An attractive feature of the “Clubhouse” service is the opportunity to create audio rooms in the club and engage in a conversation, as well as the opportunity to enter the required number of rooms in the chat room without limits and participate in the discussion.

However, rather than scrutinizing the reasons for the success of The Clubhouse, it would be appropriate to discuss why our employees are so keen on this service.

This is because the wave of disruption caused by the “Clubhouse” in the West has subsided, raising questions about the possibility of continued development of the service. It was in this context that the “club” wave began to sweep the lowlands, including India.

There has been criticism that there has been no possible innovation in the Clubhouse service since its initial launch, and even in the introductory phase it has strategically evolved into an inflated balloon without receiving natural growth.

The “Clubhouse” is said to have introduced a processor for the iPhone, a processor that can only be used on demand, giving it a unique character and attracting attention.

Tesla co-founder Ellen Musk and Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg appeared in the room and discussed the innovative feature of the social voice service, which allows for speech-only private conversations.

There is also criticism that investors have taken advantage of these features to inject money into and develop them in a hurry.

How is the privacy policy?

Apart from that, the main thing to note are the reviews regarding privacy and data handling of processor users. It may come as a surprise to learn that this wizard was released without the Privacy Policy at the time of its introduction.

Not only that, but the processor is also said to have manipulated users with clever design techniques (these are called dark patterns). In addition, the algorithm has spread the web and made users love this service.

As such, users naturally do not want the “Clubhouse” service. There is an opinion that they were subjected to this condition without their knowledge.

The Clubhouse later issued a privacy policy stating that there is no protection for users’ data. It does not have an “encryption” backup, except that the conversations that take place in it are recorded first. It has also been reported that the conversations will be sent to a company in China for storage.

They also claim that access to the mobile contacts of “Clubhouse” users has been tampered with. It is said that the information is sent to the contacts even if the users do not want to contact the contacts.

Although access to contacts has been somewhat restricted since the initial complaint was submitted, users’ privacy remains a concern. The truth is that users do not have complete control over their hands.

They say there are not enough restrictions on dealing with disturbances and trespassing in the “club” rooms. Despite all this criticism in the US a few months ago, the company has come to countries including India to focus on expansion and growth without caring much about it.

Why radius?

Launched on Android phones, ‘Clubhouse’ has been very well received in India. Why do Indians embrace Therapist so radically when there are complaints about privacy violations, even though many use the Clubhouse innovatively?

While allegations of privacy and data-collection violations have been leveled at major processors, including Facebook, technicians wonder how a new wizard can understand how to make old mistakes without learning any lessons from these discussions.

It is not known at this time what he will do after leaving the position. It is not known at this time what he will do after leaving the position.

Whatever the club’s strategy, the question we need to ask is why this wizard has been so reliably accepted without question.

When a wizard goes viral and causes a stir, why rush to that wizard without thinking about its basics, privacy protection, user control features, etc.?

How many people have read what the club terms and conditions say. Did you know that it is said that you cannot get out of this wizard completely? How to understand that this processor is banned in China?

What is the novelty of the “club” service really? – It positions itself as a social media extension of an online radio service called Podcasting. With audio broadcasts you can operate your own radio and speaking services. Why is the only attraction in the club not in this facility?

Also known as YouTube Audio YouTube SoundCloud The service also allows you to upload audio and chat. It should be noted that users may have greater control and independence in these services.

What is the reason why our employees, who are blind to services like podcasting and cloud audio, are stuck in the “club” service?

Why all this… even in our country”lerThe processor has been offering this feature for several years. Singari Processor recently launched a service called Fireside.

Despite many questions like this, what does it mean to be united in it without trying to reconcile with the therapist. Can it be assumed that this therapist has become a master of the “fear of missing out” that is the primary strategy?

When introducing a new service or therapist, what is its nature? What application does it offer? You already have similar services? What do we get from using this? It is necessary to ask such questions.

Leading internet companies, including Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter, use our data to generate advertising revenue. With so many criticisms leveled at the activities of these companies, it is time for us as users to be more vigilant.

Provide services such as “club”. They may develop innovation and respect for users. It is up to us to make companies aware of this.

– Cyberemon