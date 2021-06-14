Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign in Israel ends and Naftali Bennett takes over as prime minister | Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu couldn’t save the chair, Naftali Bennett took charge of the country

Tel Aviv: The era of Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel is over. Naftali Bennett was appointed as the country’s new prime minister. Bennett was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday. Benjamin Netanyahu tried everything in his power to save his chair, but he did not succeed. Sixty deputies voted late Sunday night in favor of the new government, while 59 deputies voted against it. With this, the term of Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been prime minister for 12 years, ended.

A new government of 8 parties

According to our partner website WION, this 8-party government in Israel has a slight majority. The alliance is headed by Naftali Bennett, 49, leader of the right-wing Yamina party. The new government includes 27 ministers, including seven women. Parties of various ideologies formed an alliance for the new government. Among them is a party from the Arab community, along with the right, the left and the center.

Read also – G7 leaders agree on minimum taxes for a vaccine, China and multinationals

Video

Netanyahu supporters made noise

Earlier, supporters of Netanyahu, 71, tried to block Bennett’s speech to parliament. Bennett said he was proud to work with people of different opinions, amid an uproar from rival party lawmakers. We have that responsibility at this critical time, Bennett said. He said that the elections are very important to get out of the atmosphere that prevailed in the country.

The popularity chart was constantly dropping ​​

Benjamin Netanyahu has been the Prime Minister of Israel since 2009. His name holds the record for leading the country for the longest time. Since 2019, its popularity chart has been steadily declining. Because of this there were allegations of corruption against him. Because of these allegations, he had to face defeat in the elections held on 23 May. But he described his defeat as a conspiracy and raised questions about the electoral process, but nothing worked. Let us tell you that Netanyahu is a good friend of former US President Donald Trump.