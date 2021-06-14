HSV: Sven Ulreich – What happens after the contract is terminated? – 2 Bundesliga

Sven Ulrich, 32, returns from his summer vacation in the middle of the week. Then the goalkeeper in Hamburg dismantles his tents.

Ulreich terminated his three-year contract after just one season. No severance pay! The veteran would rather say goodbye through the front door than sit on the bench.

One thing is clear: New coach Tim Walter (45) is counting on goalkeepers who can (also) play football. Playing with his foot was his biggest weakness in Ulreich’s time at HSV.

What’s next for the guard?

First he will return to Stuttgart with his family. He owns a house in the Rotenberg district. He played for VFB for 17 years (1998 to 2015) before moving to Bayern Munich as a new representative for five years.

In Stuttgart, he will also maintain his own fitness, working with the goalkeeper coach.

What are Ulreich’s plans?

He would like to continue his career. After returning from vacation, he will look up the situation with his advisor. Ulreich is open to performances from Germany and abroad.

However: something strange – from Dubai to Australia – should be out of the question for the father of a family with two young children.

Ulreich is gone. So it is clear that Hamburg needs at least a new goalkeeper. But there may be two, too.

Daniel Hoyer Fernandez (28, contract to 2022) was unhappy with his season as a permanent reserve. The former Portugal Under-21 international has appointed a new agent. He should be looking around for a new job.

So far he’s still open about how things are going with his former Darmstadt (it came in 2019 for 1.3 million transfer fees).