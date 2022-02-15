Prince Harry in the Super Bowl with his cousin but without Meghan Markle

the Prince Harry He was spotted at the Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie, Cousin. However, in the photos, there is no trace of the spouses and children. over there Prince Andrew’s daughter He joined his cousin in Los Angeles to witness the match in person. The two enjoyed an evening of entertainment hiding in the stadium stands, wearing a hat and mask.

Princess Eugenie of York and Prince Harry in the Super Bowl

Prince Harry and her cousin Eugenie From York Seats in a special box in SoFi . Stadium From Los Angeles Sunday night as the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams, losing 20-23. The Cousins, who had a reputation for being good friends, seemed to be very enjoying the game and seemed to enjoy the halftime entertainment of hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.

On the other hand, take part in the game Many else big successIncluding Charles Theronkendall jenner Ellen DeGeneresAnd Rayan ReynoldsAnd lebron mosquesKevin Hart, Rebel Wilson and Hailey Bieber. The NFL UK Twitter account shared a photo of the royal family, with the caption: “Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie at the #SBLVI house. Some users initially mistook Eugenie as Megan Markle. But in fact, the Duchess of Sussex appears to have stayed home with her two children, Archie and Lillibet.

Commitment without Meghan Markle

It is unusual to have a file Prince Harry They are monitored around without Meghan Markle. Since the Sussexes finally gave up senior royal life two years ago, they have done so Always show yourself in public in a Husbandexcept for some formal commitments taken individually.

So the absence of his wife raised the public’s concern at first. But it is very likely that Harry wanted to enjoy the afternoon with his cousin. According to the rumors you reported tabloidIn fact, Charles and Diana’s second son would have an excellent relationship with Princess Eugenie York and you will be One of the few royals with whom he kept a good relationship. It seems that when he returned to the UK for funeral from the prince Philipshe was hosted King from her cousin. It is not clear how long the princess will be in the USA and if she is accompanied by her husband. The couple did not comment on the news or share updates on their social profile.

