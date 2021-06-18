PREMIERE in Lufthansa: Company allows check-in based on digital certificate – news by sources

The German airline announced on Thursday that Lufthansa will allow passengers to use its new digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates when checking in for their flights.

The company said that passengers will be able to provide digital proof of vaccination either on their phone or on a paper copy upon check-in at the airport, and a boarding pass will be issued, according to News.ro.

“This eliminates the need to reconcile different papers and samples. It also significantly reduces the risk of misuse of fake vaccination certificates,” Lufthansa said.

Last week, Germany began issuing QR codes to those fully vaccinated.

TUI, the world’s largest tour group, announced on Wednesday that Germans are starting to book more vacations again than in 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lufthansa said it will soon be possible to use a digital vaccination certificate to check-in via smartphone, using the airline’s app on selected routes.

Passengers who wish to verify that they have the appropriate documents can contact the Lufthansa Service Center 72 hours before the flight, which may also receive proof of a negative COVID-19 recovery test after Covid-19 as well as vaccination.

Lufthansa has announced that it is still recommending that passengers bring their original travel vaccination certificates with them until further notice.

The company said Thursday that its new subsidiary focused on holiday travel, Eurowings Discover, will grow operations faster than expected this year, starting with a flight in late July from Frankfurt to Mombasa. EU countries agreed last week to reduce summer travel restrictions, which will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantine and expand the list of EU regions from which they can travel safely.

The United Kingdom is considering reducing travel restrictions for people vaccinated with both doses, a move that would placate airlines that threaten legal action against tough government restrictions on overseas travel.