Australia closes its trials with national registries such as Temple, McKeown and Titmus

2021 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials
After 6 days of competition, the Australian Trials for the Tokyo Olympics came to an end, leaving us with an amazing level. One world record, 4 Commonwealth records and 5 Australian records were broken.
On the last day alone, two Australian records and a new Commonwealth record were broken.
Kylie McKeown He added 200 times to his Olympic program, winning the event with 2:04.28. McKeown’s mark is a new record in Australia and the Commonwealth, as he lowered his record by 3 per cent. This will be the 19-year-old’s third singles event in Tokyo, as well as the 200 Styles and 100 Backstrokes, The test in which he broke the world record on the first day of competition. Second place went to the 29-year-old veteran Emily Sebom With 2:06.38, who will swim two strokes back in Tokyo.
Powerful Mediovondista Ariarn Titmus He finished the competition with a new Australian record in the 800 freestyle, lowering his previous record by 8:15.57. Titmus made some dream experiences, After approaching Ledecky’s world record in the 400 freestyle, s Pellegrini’s 200 FREE. Titmus will swim in 200, 400 and 800 for free in Tokyo. He was second in the test Kyah Melverton A good time is 8:19.05, adding this event to his Olympic calendar.
The last Australian record for today was the Australian swimmer at the moment, Matthew TempleAnd the He won the 100 butterfly race with a score of 50.45, breaking the Australian record. Temple had an excellent competition, qualifying for Tokyo in 3 singles events. He was second in the test David MorganAnd the which also adds the event to its Olympic calendar.
In 50 Ladies Free, we were able to see a high-level battle for victory between them Emma McCune s Kate Campbell. McKeon took the win by 23.93, slipping for the first time in his 24-second career. Campbell hit the wall a hundred behind him at 23.94. Both are in first and second place in the world rankings for this season.
Finally, the Australian Swimming Association announced its official Olympic team, which will consist of 35 male and female swimmers:
Women’s team
- Emma McCune – 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle
- Kylie McKeown – 100m back, 200m styles, 200m back
- Emily Sebom – 100m back, 200m back
- Chelsea Hodges – 100m stoolبراز
- Jessica Hansen – 100m stools
- Ariarn Titmus – 400m free, 200m free, 800m free
- Tamsin Cook – 400m free
- Brianna Throssell – 200m butterfly
- Madeleine Goff – 1500m free
- Kyah Melverton – 1500 meters free, 800 meters free
- Maddie Wilson – 4x200m libre, 4x100m libre
- Leah Neal – 4 x 200m Libre
- Meg Harris – 4 x 200m free, 4 x 100m free
- Molly O’Callaghan – 4 x 200m Lipper, 4 x 100m Lipper
- Gina bush – 200 m stool
- Abby Harkin – 200m chest
- Kate Campbell – 100 meters free, 50 meters free
- Bronte Campbell – 4x100m free
men’s team
- Brendon Smith – 400m patterns
- Si-Jude Lee – 400m patterns
- Elijah Winnington – 400 meters free, 200 meters free
- Jack McLoughlin – 400m free, 800m free, 1500m free
- Zack Stapletty Cook – 4 x 100 Styles (Breast Swim), 200m Chest
- Mitch Larkin – 100m back, 200m style
- Kyle Chalmers – 200 meters free, 100 meters free
- Matthew Temple – 200m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly
- David Morgan – 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly
- Thomas Neal – 4 x 200m Freestyle
- Alexander Graham – 4x200m libre, 4x100m libre
- Zack Incerity – 4 x 200m Libre, 4 x 100m Freestyle
- Mac Horton – 4 x 200m Libre
- Cameron McEvoy – 4 x 100m freestyle
- Tristan Howard – 200m Backstroke
- Matthew Wilson – 200m Brazza
- Isaac Cooper – 100m Backstroke