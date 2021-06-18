Australia closes its trials with national registries such as Temple, McKeown and Titmus

2021 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials

After 6 days of competition, the Australian Trials for the Tokyo Olympics came to an end, leaving us with an amazing level. One world record, 4 Commonwealth records and 5 Australian records were broken.

On the last day alone, two Australian records and a new Commonwealth record were broken.

Kylie McKeown He added 200 times to his Olympic program, winning the event with 2:04.28. McKeown’s mark is a new record in Australia and the Commonwealth, as he lowered his record by 3 per cent. This will be the 19-year-old’s third singles event in Tokyo, as well as the 200 Styles and 100 Backstrokes, The test in which he broke the world record on the first day of competition. Second place went to the 29-year-old veteran Emily Sebom With 2:06.38, who will swim two strokes back in Tokyo.

Powerful Mediovondista Ariarn Titmus He finished the competition with a new Australian record in the 800 freestyle, lowering his previous record by 8:15.57. Titmus made some dream experiences, After approaching Ledecky’s world record in the 400 freestyle, s Pellegrini’s 200 FREE. Titmus will swim in 200, 400 and 800 for free in Tokyo. He was second in the test Kyah Melverton A good time is 8:19.05, adding this event to his Olympic calendar.

The last Australian record for today was the Australian swimmer at the moment, Matthew TempleAnd the He won the 100 butterfly race with a score of 50.45, breaking the Australian record. Temple had an excellent competition, qualifying for Tokyo in 3 singles events. He was second in the test David MorganAnd the which also adds the event to its Olympic calendar.

In 50 Ladies Free, we were able to see a high-level battle for victory between them Emma McCune s Kate Campbell. McKeon took the win by 23.93, slipping for the first time in his 24-second career. Campbell hit the wall a hundred behind him at 23.94. Both are in first and second place in the world rankings for this season.

Finally, the Australian Swimming Association announced its official Olympic team, which will consist of 35 male and female swimmers:

Women’s team

men’s team