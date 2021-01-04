POWELL: President Trump is quite likely to be re-elected | Swing state | Joint Conference of Congress | Election fraud

[The Epoch Times ، 3 يناير 2021](Prepared by The Epoch Times correspondent Tom Ozemek / compiled by Zhang Yujie) Former federal attorney Sydney Powell said on December 29, 2020 that she is convinced the matter is over Jan.6Congress，Trump cardThe president is also “quite possible”Re-elected。

Listen to the news:

(For more news, please visit“Listen to the times”）

Powell answered host Jane Bailey’s question about “Trump cardSuccessRe-electedThe above statement is when. “

There are now many cases in the Federal Supreme Court (Election fraud“The case is pending,” Powell said, “We are targeting 4.”Swing condition(Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia)Election fraudA law, applying to the Supreme Court for an emergency order, requires the court to annul the election results for these four states to ratify Biden being elected president. “

Powell hopes the public will review the appeal documents and evidence relevant to the aforementioned cases, which record fraud allegations in the 2020 presidential election.

In the complaint against the state of Arizona, the primary allegation was that “the scale of election fraud that violates the constitution in the 2020 presidential election is unprecedented in US history. Biden’s votes include illegal votes, fraudulent votes, and there are no hundreds of thousands of eligible or false votes.” Exactly, hundreds of thousands of Trump votes have been destroyed, lost, or altered under the Biden name. This fraud was extensively altered and the 2020 general election outcome changed from the Biden defeat to Biden’s “victory”.

State election officials, the Department of Justice, and other officials have stalled in the face of such widespread fraud; The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in the November 3 election they were “the safest elections in American history.”

However, John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence, confirmed to the media as early as December that there was foreign interference in the 2020 US elections.

“Ratcliffe is in charge of 17 intelligence agencies and has direct access to top-secret intelligence from the US government. He told CBS News that China (CBC) and Iran have intervened,” said Kathryn Heridge, CBS News chief correspondent, on December 3. “Foreign governments such as Russia and Russia in the US elections in November 2020. The relevant reports are expected to be published in January next year.”

Flash Point host Billy asks Powell, Jan 6CongressOr is the presidential inauguration on January 20 “the end of Trump’s road to reelection”? Will more evidence be revealed? Is it possible to re-elect Trump?

Powell said, “(Trump’s re-election) is entirely possible. The Supreme Court can do it as long as it wants to. The longer the delay, the more difficult.”

Powell did not clarify the relevant judicial actions, including actions the Supreme Court took after the joint meeting of Congress on January 6, and what actions the Supreme Court might have the authority to take after the inauguration on January 20. To date, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected two lawsuits filed by Trump’s team to challenge the election results, and federal and state courts have dismissed more than a dozen related lawsuits by Trump teams.

So far, some Republican lawmakers have indicated that they plan to challenge the Electoral College results at the joint meeting of Congress on January 6. The successful challenge means that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate have unanimously agreed to nullify the votes of the contested state’s Electoral College, and assuming that none of the candidates won 270 electoral votes, this could be based on the interim elections for the Twelfth Amendment. .

Responsible Editor: # Li Yuan