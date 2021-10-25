Polish doctor on COVID-19: We go back to hell on our own

Polish doctor T. Karuda warns that the situation in his native country has become very dangerous.

“We feel that we will voluntarily return to the hell we left in the spring. Of course, there are many people who have been vaccinated and have recovered, but we see that many people are losing their lives due to COVID-19, especially in eastern Poland.”

He noted the number of deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic in Poland.

Karuda asserted, “If you don’t want to trust me, you don’t want to trust scientists and medical universities, then only numbers and statistics scream at you: people are dying, especially those who haven’t been vaccinated.”

According to him, “the number of infections can be high even in countries with high vaccination rates, because vaccines alone do not protect against the delta virus strain, but rather protect against the severe course of COVID-19.”

T. Karuda: I know what’s wrong with the patient, and I know how to help him, but because of a system failure I’m losing someone I can save.

The doctor added: “There has to be some kind of social contract now in which we tell ourselves that among a certain percentage of people who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, we have to impose some restrictions.”

“If hospitals are filled with Covid-19 patients, a patient with heart or kidney failure will not be able to enter the treatment facility,” the doctor said.

Scanpix Photography / Vaccination in Poland

“I know how to help the patient, but because the system is ineffective, I lose the patient,” Karuda emphasized.

He also called the second case, a patient suffering from pulmonary edema.

“I have received information that the car that will take him to the hospital will be in five hours. I know what is wrong with the patient, I know how to help him, but because of the failure of the system, I am losing someone I can save,” the doctor said.

Your doctor also contacts people who have chosen not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If you think this is your business, then when the infection rate is low, that is really your business, and we will take care of it, help you. But if there are thousands of such people, we are all suffering from your choice. Karauda emphasized that you choose not to vaccinate, but in At the same time you say that you are not interested in the situation of others, and when you go to the hospital, you take the place of other people.”

He stressed that “one person hospitalized with COVID-19 often replaces four or five people who can be treated.”