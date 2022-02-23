Plot, trailer and release date of the new Netflix series

Keri Russell returns to the small screen in a new TV series called the diplomat. The former star of Felicity She will star in a new political thriller on Netflix from Deborah Kahn, screenwriter West Wing and Home. Not only will Russell play the lead role in this new story, but he will also be the executive producer on the series. However, let’s get to the heart of the matter to understand what we know so far about it the diplomat And when will we be able to find his episodes in the streaming giant’s catalog?

The diplomat: What’s around it?

The diplomat’s story focuses on the professional life of a woman, Kate Wheeler, played by Russell) who is a diplomat who accepts the prestigious function of addressing and managing a crisis internationally. However, this task seems beyond his means, and creates unpleasant repercussions for his private life and for his future in politics. Between challenges, twists, and deep analysis of the characters’ psyche, this new Netflix series promises to be a lot of fun.

When The Diplomat comes out on Netflix

The Diplomat release date has yet to be set, but we can imagine finding this new serial product on the Netflix catalog between the end of this year and the beginning of the following.