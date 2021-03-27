The Devon Beach movie crew unleashes rumors on Netflix

A double view should be given by visitors of A. Devon Later a group of fierce knights were seen on horseback marching along the sand

Locals reported that they were asked not to take pictures and asked to move from the secret film site to Saunton Sands yesterday afternoon.

Speculation has escalated on social media about the reason for the recording of the movie or the recording of the band’s show.

The most common opinion is that it is for Netflix The Witcher Series.

The first season consisted of eight episodes and was released entirely on Netflix on December 20, 2019. It is based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, two sets of short stories that precede the Witcher’s main saga.



(Imagine: Jackie Arch)



Before the release of the first season, Netflix announced that an eight-episode second season would be released in 2021.

A local resident, who couldn’t resist the temptation to take a photo and share the unusual scene on social media, said: “I met a friend whom I hadn’t seen in three months on a dog walk and was totally surprised to see him.

We asked them what they were filming, but they were all very private.

“It looks like it’s for a series called The Witcher on Netflix. We’ve been told we can’t take pictures, but how can I not do that?”

The streaming giant, Netflix, has been contacted for comment.

