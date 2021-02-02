Pictures of “a meteor in a schoolyard” .. Even “NASA” fell into a trap

School Principal: We have received calls from all over the world





A black rock as if it were charred, white smoke rising, and a strip of burning grass .. a scene in the courtyard of a school that raised allegations that a small meteor had fallen there; But the truth was “cute”.

And according to what has been widely circulated on social media, there was talk of a meteorite falling in a schoolyard in Queensland state, northeastern Australia.

After the images spread, the US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) asked the school administration for an explanation, until the news came with certainty; According to “Sky News Arabia”; It turned out that the little stone, the smoke, and the burning grass, was just a task from the elementary school administration, in which it asked students to simulate what would happen if a meteor fell to the ground.

Pictures on social media showed that the meteor moved several meters into the schoolyard, spewing smoke, leaving a horizontal crater.

The strange pictures captured the attention of many Queensland residents, and their publication on social media attracted thousands of comments, and Australian police inquired about what was happening.

“We have received numerous calls from all over the world asking for an explanation of what happened, including NASA, which asked us to submit a report to the Kennedy Space Center,” said school principal Mark Allen.

But the truth is that the whole event is part of a school assignment.

And the school asked its students to act as if a meteor fell to the ground; This includes reporting any information related to it, and interviewing “witnesses”.

Allen described what happened as “very exciting and interesting”.